Billieve: Battle of first-place teams as Bills host Vikings

The Buffalo Bills (6-2) host the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) Sunday in a Week 10 showdown between first-place teams, and on this week’s episode of the Billieve Podcast, hosts John Boccacino and Jamie D’Amico have everything you need to know leading up to kickoff.

Among the topics discussed:

Buffalo’s run defense has struggled in each of the last two weeks, and now the Bills have to slow down Dalvin Cook and the Vikings’ rushing attack. We discuss why Buffalo could turn to a lighter defensive box to contain Cook and the Vikings’ rushing game.

Kirk Cousins is enjoying a terrific season and has a multitude of dynamic playmakers at his disposal in Cook, Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, and T.J. Hockenson.

Unlike last week, when Zach Wilson played turnover-free football and didn’t face too much pressure, the Bills’ front four needs to get after Cousins to force him into bad throws.

Pro Bowl cornerback Tre’Davious White could make his season debut on Sunday. How will the Bills deploy White against Minnesota’s weapons, and how big of a loss will it be not having rookie Kaiir Elam (if he is held out)?

Should the Bills play it safe and keep Josh Allen on the sidelines? How will Buffalo’s offense look if Case Keenum is under center?

Why the Bills should continue to be a pass-first offense if Keenum does start, and how former Vikings wideout Stefon Diggs should once again be in line for a big day.

Can someone besides Diggs emerge as a reliable receiver for Buffalo?

Buffalo appears set to get right tackle Spencer Brown back in the lineup, which bodes well, as the Bills will have their hands full trying to slow down edge rushers Za’Darius Smith and Danielle Hunter.

Check out the latest episode of the Billieve Podcast for our score predictions, then let us know how you see Sunday’s game playing out.

