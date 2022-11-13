Early reports indicate Josh Allen will start vs. Vikings

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports early on Sunday morning that Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is believed to be on deck to start today’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.

What we know definitively is, frankly, not much: Allen practiced in a limited fashion on Friday, is officially listed as questionable to play, and is certain to be dressed and active for the game after the team did not elevate quarterback Matt Barkley from the practice squad yesterday.

Schefter’s report indicates that the Bills have been “reassured” by both their own team doctors and external arm specialists that Allen is “not at any added risk to make the injury worse” by playing less than a week after spraining his ulnar collateral ligament in last weekend’s loss to the New York Jets.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network noted on Saturday afternoon that Allen had thrown during his limited participation in Friday’s practice, and is not experiencing any issues gripping a football due to the injury.

#Bills QB Josh Allen is able to grip a football and he did some throwing on Friday. That gave enough confidence to proceed without elevating Matt Barkley from the practice squad and put Allen in line to play against the #Vikings despite an elbow sprain. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2022

It is still possible that something could change before game time, and that Allen would then serve as the backup to Case Keenum. Schefter’s report notes this, as well:

With this in mind, the sources say the belief is that Allen will start Sunday, but the team has declined to confirm any final decisions and insists it is taking it “minute by minute” and doesn’t want to give the Vikings any competitive advantage by naming a starting quarterback.

The Bills will release their list of inactive players for today’s game at around 11:30 a.m. EST. We can be quite certain that Allen won’t be on that list, but it may not even be apparent at that point if he is, in fact, starting. But for the moment, the early indications are that No. 17 will be under center at 1:00 p.m. EST.