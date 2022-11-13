Buffalo Bills Week 10 inactives vs. Minnesota Vikings

The Buffalo Bills ruled out two starters for this week’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, but it was the starter that they didn’t rule out who drew the most attention. Quarterback Josh Allen, who injured his throwing elbow late in last week’s 20-17 loss at the New York Jets, is active this week, and it looks like he’s going to start for the Bills.

That means Buffalo is closer to full strength than many of us anticipated earlier this week. Of course, they aren’t fully healthy. But in the NFL, who is once November hits? Buffalo also called up two players from the practice squad, which gave us some indication of what kind of roster makeup they planned for the day.

Who’s in and who’s out today? Here are the inactives for this Week 10 matchup.

TE Tommy Sweeney

Another week, another healthy scratch for the tight end, who has lost his spot as TE2 to Quintin Morris.

OL Justin Murray

With right tackle Spencer Brown back and expected to start, that means Murray is back to being a healthy scratch on game days, with David Quessenberry back to his role as a reserve.

DE Greg Rousseau

This was one of the inactives that we already knew, as the Bills ruled Rousseau out thanks to an ankle sprain suffered last week. A.J. Epenesa, Shaq Lawson, and Boogie Basham will shoulder the load across from Von Miller.

LB Baylon Spector

Tremaine Edmunds is ready, so the Bills roll with their top linebackers this week .The rookie special teams contributor, Spector, is inactive as a result.

CB Tre’Davious White

After the Bills called veteran Xavier Rhodes up from the practice squad, we assumed it might mean that White isn’t quite ready yet. With slick, snowy weather today, it’s not a terrible decision to sit White, who has yet to play a snap since suffering an ACL tear last Thanksgiving.

CB Kaiir Elam

The rookie was listed as doubtful this week with an ankle injury, so this comes as no surprise. Christian Benford and Dane Jackson will probably start, with Xavier Rhodes filling in as the third boundary corner.

S Jordan Poyer

This we also knew, as Poyer will miss a second straight game thanks to an injured elbow. Either Dean Marlowe or Jaquan Johnson will start in his place. I’m hoping for the former, as the latter has been capital-B-Brutal in his two starts this season.

Here are Minnesota’s inactive players today.