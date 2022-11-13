Buffalo Bills vs. Minnesota Vikings: First-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings are set to kick off in what should be a tough game this afternoon. The weather isn’t great, as it’s been snowing in Orchard Park, NY, and temperatures are expected to sit in the upper-30s throughout the game. That’s football in November, though, and it’s exactly what we’ve come to expect in Bills home games in the second half of the season.

Quarterback Josh Allen is active today, and while that would seem to indicate that he will start, it’s been backup Case Keenum taking warmup reps with the starters this morning. Will Allen really be a backup today? Or is the team playing some serious mind games with their opponent?

It could be an epic “revenge game” for multiple Bills players, as Keenum, wideout Stefon Diggs, assistant head coach/defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier, and cornerback Xavier Rhodes are all former Vikings. Buffalo needs a win to avoid losing consecutive contests for the first time since Weeks 13 and 14 of last season, when they dropped consecutive contests to the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This is your first-half thread, friends. Be civil to one another. Remember to toggle the comments to “oldest” for that classic game-thread feel. And most importantly, enjoy the game wherever it is that you’re watching.

Go Bills!