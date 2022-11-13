Bills LB Tremaine Edmunds questionable to return vs. Vikings

As the Buffalo Bills came out of the locker room to start the third quarter leading the Minnesota Vikings 24-10, they announced that linebacker Tremaine Edmunds was questionable to return.

Injury Update: Tremaine Edmunds is questionable to return (groin). — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 13, 2022

Edmunds had been on the injury list both of the past two weeks—first with a heel injury heading into Week 9 and then adding a groin injury leading up to today’s game. Edmunds didn’t practice Wednesday or Thursday before being limited on Buffalo’s final day of practice and given a game-day designation of questionable.

Despite the limited practice time, the linebacker was on the field to start the game and recorded two passes defended. The second of those came as the Vikings were attempting to get some points to reduce the Bills’ lead right before the half. Edmunds was slow to get up, but initial views didn’t differentiate if it was because of injury or disappointment that he wasn’t able to convert the interception.

With Edmunds on the sideline and Baylon Spector not active today, Buffalo will have to look to Terrel Bernard and Tyrel Dodson to pick up the slack and help out a Buffalo secondary that has been patchworked together for most of the season.