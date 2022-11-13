Vikings lose cornerback Akayleb Evans to a concussion vs. Bills

The Minnesota Vikings reported that cornerback Akayleb Evans has been ruled out of the game as the team came back from halftime trailing the Buffalo Bills by a score of 24-10.

#Vikings CB Akayleb Evans has been ruled out with a concussion #MINatBUF — Vikings Communications (@VikingsPR) November 13, 2022

It isn’t apparent when the cornerback was injured as he hadn’t recorded any tackles in today’s game. With Evans out, the Vikings will have to look to Kris Boyd to step up and keep pace with Buffalo’s explosive offense.

Boyd, a fourth-year player out of Texas, has played in three games this season, recording four total tackles (only one was a solo) with no interceptions.