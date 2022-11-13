Bills receiver Jake Kumerow out with an ankle injury

So many members of the Buffalo Bills’ roster have had to work through ankle injuries this season, and one of those players, Jake Kumerow, is back to sitting again as he nurses an injury he sustained in Week 3.

Kumerow started today’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, but he left the game early in the third quarter. Originally listed as probable to return, the Bills wide receiver was downgraded to out just minutes later.

Injury Update: Jake Kumerow has been downgraded to out (ankle). https://t.co/5b33qEFGLz — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 13, 2022

Kumerow missed Weeks 4 through 6—plus had the benefit of a Week 7 bye—as he worked his way back from his original injury. Although he was active the last two weeks, he hasn’t recorded any receptions since Week 3 when he had two catches.