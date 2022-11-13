Buffalo Bills fall to third place in AFC East

With seven games remaining for the Buffalo Bills in their 2022 regular season schedule, the team finds itself in third place in the AFC East.

Having now lost two straight games, the Bills are now at 6-3, a half-game back of the first-place Miami Dolphins, who have won four straight games and stand at 7-3. Miami beat Buffalo back in Week 3, and the Bills dropped a second divisional game a week ago, on the road to the 6-3 New York Jets, who take second place in the division thanks to that head-to-head tiebreaker.

The 5-4 New England Patriots—winners of four straight themselves, and owners of the second-best point differential among teams in the division—bring up the rear, for now.

Buffalo, winners of the division in 2020 and 2021, certainly have their work cut out for them if they’re going to go back-to-back-to-back. They’ll get another shot at both the Dolphins and the Jets—with both of those games taking place at Highmark Stadium—and they’ve still got two games against the Pats coming up, as well. And though they’re currently in third, they’re still well-situated enough to make a run.

The Bills’ three losses this season have been by a combined eight (8) points. As poorly as they have played in those losses, all were winnable games. At some point, should the Bills begin to correct a few of the many issues plaguing them at the moment, you’d have to imagine some of those close losses will turn back in to close wins—and if it happens against divisional opponents, all the better. The Bills are down, but certainly not out.