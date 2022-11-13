Bills vs. Browns opening odds: Buffalo favored by 8.5 points

For most Buffalo Bills fans, it’s probably tough to look forward to Week 11 after the Bills suffered a 33-30 overtime loss at home to the Minnesota Vikings. It’s tough for me to write that, but the show must go on. Despite Buffalo’s loss, our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Cleveland Browns coming into Orchard Park, NY as an 8.5-point underdog. The Bills will be hungry for a rebound, regardless of the spread.

Buffalo was heavily favored in their last two games and suffered losses by three points in both. Fans are hoping to get cornerback Tre’Davious White and safety Jordan Poyer back into the lineup after watching wide receiver Justin Jefferson have his way against a beat-up secondary. Quarterback Josh Allen looked timid in the first half, but really put to rest any concern of injury to his throwing elbow after letting it rip.

The Browns were just beat up by the Miami Dolphins in a 39-17 game that was never really close after the first quarter. There are only two more games before quarterback Deshaun Watson can make his debut for the Browns.

Stay connected to Buffalo Rumblings this week as we bring you content that will get you prepared for this AFC matchup.