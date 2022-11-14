The Buffalo Bills found new ways to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory during Sunday’s 33-30 overtime loss against the Minnesota Vikings.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by recapping the good, the bad, and the ugly from Buffalo’s disturbing loss to Minnesota, a setback that dropped the Bills into third place in the AFC East and sixth place in the AFC.
Bills Vikings recap: Another stunning loss for Buffalo
Read game stories and recaps, relive the key plays that influenced the outcome, and hear from quarterback Josh Allen, head coach Sean McDermott, and others after the Bills found themselves on the wrong end of the game of the year.
Bills news, notes, observations from the loss
Was this the most painful regular-season loss of McDermott’s tenure leading the Bills? If not, it’s certainly near the top of the list, especially when you consider that all Buffalo had to do to emerge victorious following a clutch goal-line stand was kill the final 44 seconds.
Among the positives: Von Miller had another huge game with clutch plays down the stretch, Stefon Diggs continues to shine as one of the league’s top wideouts, Buffalo’s goal-line defense came up clutch time and time again, rookie cornerback Christian Benford delivered a great performance despite some late-game penalties, and Allen didn’t appear to have any lingering side effects from the elbow injury he suffered against the New York Jets.
The negatives? The Bills allowed a 17-point, second-half lead to evaporate, Buffalo’s depleted secondary had no answer for Justin Jefferson, Allen threw two back-breaking interceptions, the team abandoned the run game in the second half following an effective performance in the first half, and the Bills allowed the Vikings to complete eight third- or fourth-and-long situations. Plus, read through report cards and positional grades.
