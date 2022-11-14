Eagles vs. Commanders: ‘Monday Night Football’ game pick and open thread

Monday Night Football is here! The Philadelphia Eagles are holding strong as the NFL’s last undefeated team. The Washington Commanders will attempt to add a blemish to their perfect season tonight. Philadelphia come into this game 5-3 against the spread, and our partners over at DraftKings Sportsbook have this one set up to be a blowout if it goes in favor of the Eagles, who are favored by 11 points.

The Commanders have looked better since backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke took over the offense. One would have assumed Carson Wentz would be the better of the two, but it looks like the offense is rallying around Heinicke and playing inspired. Washington boasts one of the best defensive lines in the NFL, which helps their defense look better than they really are. The key tonight will be forcing quarterback Jalen Hurts to stay in the pocket and pass the ball.

The Eagles look like the team they bragged about being after the offseason. Wide receiver A.J. Brown and the rest of the offense are direct complements to Hurts’ skill set, and the coaching staff is smart enough to allow the team to play a style of football that uses Hurts’ strengths. The defense is also very good. They come up with big plays in big moments, and that has been consistent so far in the season.

I see the Eagles still being undefeated after this week. But I’m just not sure if they’ll cover the 11-point spread. I think the Commanders are playing hard for their quarterback, and this game will be closer than a double-digit victory. Eagles win, but don’t cover.