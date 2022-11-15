In this episode of Circling the Wagons, we discuss the Buffalo Bills’ home loss to the Minnesota Vikings, 33-30 in overtime, to fall to 6-3. We talk about quarterback Josh Allen’s continued struggles, the Bills giving up turnovers and big plays, the loss of several key players on the defense due to injury, no Tre’Davious White again, poor coaching, officiating, trying to look past this loss to the big picture, and much more!

To be honest, we riff more than most episodes with hot takes and implications from this loss with input from listeners.

We discuss our general thoughts on the game, stats of the game, plays of the game (Sweet Sassy Molassy & Gettysburg), who goes on our Wall of Fame and who goes on the Wall of Shame, and turn to Twitter for some great reaction from our followers. Listen now, and go Bills!

