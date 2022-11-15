Bills vs. Browns could be impacted by snow in the forecast

The first heavy lake-effect snow of the season is coming to Western New York this weekend, and it could impact the game between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The time frame is spread out over multiple days, and the alert from the National Weather Service lasts from late Wednesday night to Sunday evening. That will definitely alter travel plans for those attending the contest, but it’s also predicted to last through kickoff and the final whistle.

With one to two feet of snow expected in the heaviest lake-effect bands over the course of the storm, those bands often include Orchard Park, NY and Highmark Stadium. In some areas, expect two to three inches of snow per hour during the heaviest accumulations.

WIVB meteorologist Mike Cejka modeled what it could look like at game time, and while he said it would weaken throughout the course of the game into Sunday evening, a significant band of snow could be on top of Orchard Park at 1 p.m. EST, when Bills-Browns is set to kick off.

JUST FOR KICKS...GET IT? Here's kickoff time at Highmark. Axis of heaviest lake effect snow may pass right over the stadium at that time. Could be an interesting game. Tracking, @News4Buffalo WakeUp! Now on CW. @BuffaloBills #BillsMafia#4WarnWeather pic.twitter.com/K5OSMfJSrd — Mike Cejka (@mikecejka4) November 15, 2022

If there is snow, the Bills will put out a call for volunteer shovelers to clear out the seats. In the past, they’ve paid minimum wage plus free pizza, but you have to bring your own shovel. Keep your eyes peeled for that announcement.

Obviously if you know WNY weather, you know this prediction is going to change over the course of the next few days, so we will update to keep you informed.