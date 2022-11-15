The Buffalo Bills suffered a loss to the now 8-1 Minnesota Vikings, and have to regroup. Headed to town is the Cleveland Browns, who are also looking to regroup with only a couple games left before their new franchise quarterback is able to play again. Joining the show to discuss is Sara Larson, cohost of Three Man Rush with Jerry O on Buffalo Rumblings, and Gabb Goudy, co-host of Unsportsmanlike Conduct.

Most Bills fans are wondering what’s wrong with superstar quarterback Josh Allen. Everyone assumed the elbow injury would hold his passing back, but it turns out the elbow wasn’t a factor at all in the game Sunday against the Vikings. But mentally, something seems to be off. He’s now turned the ball over at least twice in each of his last three games. This last game being the worst of the three games, with two interceptions and a fumble in the Bills’ end zone that resulted in a touchdown, and an interception that ended the game in overtime.

The Browns are just looking to keep their heads above water. They boast one of the NFL’s most dangerous backfields in a game that could come down to running the ball. The weather forecast at the moment looks to make this a snowy showdown between the Lake Erie neighbors.

What’s the game plan for each team going into the game? What bets does Gabb think are locks to make your pockets happy this weekend? And is Sara ready to sit in this snow storm? Join us on Code Of Conduct, tonight at 8 p.m. EST, 5 p.m. PST.

