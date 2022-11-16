The Buffalo Bills were nearly unbeatable in the second half of their first six games, with the defense pitching four shutouts and the offense averaging 14 points per game after halftime.
But since their bye week, the Bills have done a sudden reversal after halftime, and today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing what has gone wrong for the Bills in the second half of their games, and whether the issues are fixable.
Bills Vikings recap: What’s happened to the second-half offense?
Once a dominant second-half team, the Bills have been outscored 43-12 in the second half and overtime of their last three games, a stretch that has seen Buffalo fall from the No. 1 seed in the AFC to No. 3 in the AFC East. The good news? Buffalo’s offense is still moving the ball after halftime. The bad news? The defense is allowing teams to move up and down the field at will after intermission.
Plus, analysis on why offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and Buffalo’s offense have come up short so often on short-yardage situations, and have failed to convert scoring opportunities in the red zone.
- Upon Further Review: Previously a strength, second half of games has become horror show for Bills since bye week - Buffalo News
- Analysis: Bills’ offense doesn’t inspire confidence on short-yardage situations - Buffalo News
- Bills coaches talk red zone struggles, Josh Allen’s performance and Justin Jefferson’s catch - BuffaloBills.com
- “Games like this build character” | Bills players react to emotional overtime loss to the Vikings - BuffaloBills.com
- Simon: Bills snatch defeat from jaws of victory - WGR 550
- Was Vikings-Bills best game of NFL season? Explaining the ending - ESPN.com
Bills injuries: Josh Allen in a ‘good spot’
Head coach Sean McDermott provided updates on several members of the Bills dealing with injuries, including QB Josh Allen, who is in a “good spot” as he deals with playing through his UCL injury. Plus, get the latest injury news on linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, cornerback Tre’Davious White, and more.
- Bills’ Allen ‘in a good spot’ with elbow; injury updates on Edmunds, White and more - Buffalo News
- Observations: Bills still not shedding any light on Tre’Davious White’s continued absence - Buffalo News
- Bills’ Josh Allen in good spot after playing with UCL injury - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills Blog
Week 11 NFL power rankings
After the Bills dropped their second straight game on Sunday, how far did the team fall in the weekly NFL power rankings?
- NFL Week 11 Power Rankings 2022: 1-32 poll, hot seat update - ESPN.com
- NFL Power Rankings: Vikings continue to rise, Chiefs move into top spot - The Athletic (subscription required)
Even more Bills news
Dissect the job Dorsey is doing, find the early information on Pro Bowl voting, and read praise about FOX’s Joe Davis, who excelled on the microphone for the Bills-Vikings clash.
- Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills vs. Vikings - Buffalo News
- What Bills fans need to know about 2023 NFL Pro Bowl voting - BuffaloBills.com
- Alan Pergament: In a ‘wow’ Bills game, excitement level of Fox’s rising star Joe Davis adds to ‘great TV’ - Buffalo News
