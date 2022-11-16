After consecutive losses in winnable games against the New York Jets and Minnesota Vikings, the Buffalo Bills are scuffling. Jamie D’Amico and big Chris Newton dive into the play of the Bills in order to diagnose what is ailing the team, and more specifically quarterback Josh Allen.

Notable was the Bills giving up a 17-point lead which corresponded with the injury to middle linebacker Tremaine Edmonds.

Then, for the first time in the history of the podcast, the hosts welcomed a special guest—the official Jamie D & Big Newt Cleveland Browns correspondent of the podcast, young Max Froehlich. Max discusses who is and isn’t performing well for the Browns, and what he thinks will happen on Sunday.

