Bills Reacts Survey, Week 11: Which DB does Buffalo miss most?

The Bills have faced quite a bit of adversity this season and find themselves in the midst of yet another mid-season slump, with a two-game losing streak breathing down their necks. A running theme all season has been availability, and the lack thereof, for many players out due to injury. It’s been nearly a full Gregorian calendar year since All-Pro cornerback Tre’Davious White last suited up for the team. Jordan Poyer has missed almost half the season with myriad injuries—once to his midsection and twice to his elbow. Micah Hyde was lost for the season in Week 2 following a scary injury to his neck that’s since required surgery. Losing three of Buffalo’s most important players on defense for extended periods has meant a steep learning curve for the newest Bills on that side of the ball. The team has built depth at cornerback and safety, but that depth has now been thrust into starting roles. While some of it has gone well, much of it has played out as a strong liability on game days.

While the window of opportunity has seemingly never been better for the Bills to get back to and finally win the franchise’s first Super Bowl, it’s been a trying season the likes of which have many within Bills Mafia on the ropes. That’s evidenced in last week’s Reacts approval rating of the team’s direction, sitting at 67%.

Playing without White, Poyer, and Hyde was never going to yield better results than if they were on the field—or if even just one of the three could consistently play. But who among them is most missed by the team?

There’s hope that White will soon return to the field on game days. Poyer is back practicing, so his injury appears to be trending in the right direction.

