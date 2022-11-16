It’s Hump Day! And that means we close the book on last Sunday’s game and what it means for the Buffalo Bills. What do the Bills have to do to win the division? Are the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets really in control of the AFC East? Also, what happened Sunday in the loss to the Minnesota Vikings? Josh Allen doesn’t look to be as mentally sharp as he’s been, as he has had at least two turnovers in each of the last three games—and he is leading the league in turnovers. The offense has been stagnant in the second half of games going back to the matchup against the Green Bay Packers. Is that an Allen issue? Does Ken Dorsey need to make the adjustments to use all the pieces we have? Why haven’t we used Nyheim Hines since trading for him?

This week, the Cleveland Browns are in town. Most would assume the Browns don’t have what it takes to compete with the Bills in Buffalo, but hopefully the Bills have learned their lesson as far as overlooking the talent in front of them for games later in the schedule. What do the Bills have to do to win this home game? How do we stop Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt? Will our offense be able to take advantage of a weakened defense?

The Voice and The King talk about it all. Join us at 8 p.m. EST!

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush with Jerry Ostroski, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | Audacy | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | TuneIn | Megaphone | YouTube

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Editor’s note: If you’re viewing this in Apple News, you’ll need to head to your podcast app or the phone’s web browser to hear the embedded audio file.