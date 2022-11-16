 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Bills-Browns game won’t be shown in most areas

Unlike nearly every other game this season, the Bills-Browns game has a pretty small broadcast coverage area

By BillsFanChick
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns Scott R. Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

The past two Buffalo Bills games were played in front of almost-national audiences. This week, however, only a small portion of the country will get to see them take on the Cleveland Browns. The game starts at 1:00 p.m. EST on CBS this Sunday, November 20 in Orchard Park, New York and will be announced by Andrew Catalon and James Lofton.

Broadcast coverage map courtesy of 506sports.com

Per 506sports.com, areas in red will receive the Philadelphia Eagles at Indianapolis Colts matchup, with Ian Eagle and Charles Davis on the call. Areas in blue will see the New York Jets take on the New England Patriots (Kevin Harlan and Trent Green); and those tiny little green areas will get the Browns at Bills game.

The Bills have dropped their past two games by three points each. Sitting at 6-3, they are now third in the AFC East behind the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets. Even though they seem to be in a slump, DraftKings Sportsbook still has the Bills as 8.5-point favorites.

Perhaps the biggest storyline for this game, though, is the weather. Orchard Park and the rest of the Buffalo area is expected to receive a lake effect snow event starting on Thursday. Several feet of snow is possible, and on Sunday, snow showers and squalls are likely. Some are speculating that the game could be moved to another location. Stay tuned for updates on our site!

