Three Man Rush: Can ‘Cuse, Bulls, and Bills right the ship?

The Syracuse Orange have lost three in a row and Saturday night’s performance against Florida State University was bad. Over the last three weeks, Syracuse went from dominating Clemson and then ultimately losing a 17 point lead in the fourth quarter, to looking like a team who lost their identity against Notre Dame, to a team who was simply embarrassed against FSU. The Orange will take on Wake Forest on the road Saturday night at Truist Field and will serve as 10-point underdogs. The Demon Deacons are coming off a two-game skid themselves, but are a very good team. What does Syracuse need to do to right the ship? Do they stand a chance against Wake Forest on the road?

The Buffalo Bulls (-14) host Akron on Saturday. The Bulls have lost two in a row, losing its most recent game to Central Michigan after leading most of the game. Akron is 1-9 and should not pose a threat to the Bulls. The one thing both teams will have to deal with is the weather.

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its new Top 6 teams. No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan and No. 4 TCU. These are the nation’s only remaining undefeated teams, followed by No. 5 Tennessee, whose only loss this season was to No. 1 Georgia. The selection committee has LSU at No. 6. Are there any surprises? Listen in as The Three-Man Rush discusses the Committee selections.

With only a few weeks left in the regular season for college football, there are a couple Top 25 games slated this weekend that could have an impact on rankings and bowl games. Join us as we discuss No. 7 USC (9-1) versus No. 16 UCLA (8-2), and No. 10 Utah (8-2) versus No. 12 Oregon (8-2).

The Buffalo Bills are currently struggling through injuries and have lost two games in a row. They are still 9.5-point favorites at home against the Cleveland Browns this Sunday in what could be a very messy snow game. There are reports of anywhere from 2-6 feet in Buffalo, temperatures in the high 20s, and winds upwards of 20 miles per hour. Hear from Jerry O as he discusses what it is like to play in these conditions. Sara will discuss her travel plans as she figures out a way to continue her 30-game streak. And in the end… With the weather forecasted as is, is it possible for the Bills to cover the spread? What do the Bills need to do to pull out the victory?

Join Jerry Ostroski, Sara Larson, and Colt Schroeder on The Three Man Rush, this Thursday at 9:00 p.m. EST, 6:00 p.m. PST.

While we've embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube.

