The Bruce Exclusive: Bills-Vikings narratives and difference-makers

On this episode of “The Bruce Exclusive”, Bruce tackles a host of Buffalo Bills narratives arising out of the loss to Minnesota—like execution vs. coaching. He also grabs some listener emails, talks about “difference makers,” and tries to calm any Josh Allen anxiety.

