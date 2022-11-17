Packers vs. Titans ‘Thursday Night Football’ pick and open thread

The 2022 NFL season is starting to take shape, and the AFC playoff picture is becoming more clear by the week. This week on Thursday Night Football, the Tennessee Titans travel to Wisconsin to take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The 4-6 Packers have been mostly underwhelming this season, as the offense has looked lethargic compared to most years with Aaron Rodgers starting at quarterback for the team. There has been a huge disconnect between the future Hall of Fame quarterback and his wide receiver corps this season. But last Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, rookie Christian Watson stepped up big time and gave Packers fans something to cheer about as he scored three touchdowns on just four receptions for 107 yards. While hopefully the offense can continue to build on that chemistry, Randall Cobb is also back tonight after being reactivated off of IR following a high ankle sprain in Week 6 against the New York Jets. The Packers also have one of the most impressive pass defenses in the league—but I don’t think pass defense will be the key to victory here.

The 6-3 Titans are currently leading the AFC South using the same formula that helped them achieve the top ranking in the conference last season: good defense and as much Derrick Henry on offense as possible. I don’t see that formula changing tonight, even with Ryan Tannehill being back in the fold as the starting quarterback. The key to victory for the Titans is controlling the clock and playing good defense. Henry has looked like one of the best players in the NFL in recent weeks, and the question will be, can the Packers defense stop him? I mentioned the Packers passing defense being very good earlier, but how will the defense perform against one of the best running backs in the league?

I know Rodgers finally had a good game, and a connection with one of his receivers. I also know one of his favorite targets returns to action tonight. But I just don’t have faith in this team the way I’ve had faith in the Packers in recent years. The Titans have been consistent, if nothing else. And they have found success playing old-school, smash-mouth football. They are 3.5-point underdogs on the road, per DraftKings Sportsbook, but I think they have the better team and should be favored.

I am picking the Titans to win on the road against the two-time defending MVP.