Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast: Bills vs. Browns preview; Snow Problems

NFL Week 11 has arrived! Coming off another forgettable loss, the Buffalo Bills now stand at 6-3. A severe storm in Western New York has relocated the game against the Cleveland Browns from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park to Ford Field in Detroit.

On this week’s show, we will get into the weather situation. Does moving from snow to a dome tip the scale back in favor of Buffalo? The injuries continue to be a problem; we will examine what we are against this week. Can this offense produce under the conditions and criticism they have faced for about eight of the last ten quarters? Is the key to unlocking the problems on the roster, or do we need to look outside?

This week, there is a lot to dive into about an offense that seems to have lost its way since the bye for long periods. Everyone will agree that getting Tre’Davious White and Jordan Poyer back would be great and may solve some problems, but I can’t blame the defense. Sure, a batted ball instead of trying to get the pick, some missed tackles, and a lack of finishing at the passer. Yet when we needed them to stand up, they did at the goal line and in overtime. The injuries are trying to wreak havoc on defense, and they keep doing their job. Special teams were an improvement this week. I liked the combo we rolled out at returner.

Plus, Bills Mafia is in the chat! Spotlight Charity: K9’s for Warriors (https://k9sforwarriors.org/). I appreciate your support! Go Bills!

