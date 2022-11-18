With massive lake effect snow predicted to fall on the Buffalo and Western New York areas over the coming days, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing Thursday’s news that the Week 11 contest between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns has shifted sites from Orchard Park, NY to Detroit, MI.

Weather forces Bills-Browns to relocate to Detroit

The forecast called for anywhere from three to six feet of lake effect snow to be dumped on the greater Buffalo region, and as a result, the Bills are moving this week’s home game to Ford Field. It’s the second time in franchise history Buffalo will play a regular-season home game in Detroit.

Bills injuries: three key players return to practice

After missing Wednesday’s practice session with an illness, the Bills benefitted from having linebacker Matt Milano, defensive tackle Tim Settle, and fullback Reggie Gilliam back on the practice field on Thursday.

Even more Bills news and notes

Find out how tight end Dawson Knox plans on honoring the legacy of his late brother, Luke, who died suddenly in August. Plus, the Bills brought back former linebacker A.J. Klein to boost a depleted corps, what is up with Buffalo’s usage of newly acquired running back Nyheim Hines, and more!

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings