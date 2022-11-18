With massive lake effect snow predicted to fall on the Buffalo and Western New York areas over the coming days, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing Thursday’s news that the Week 11 contest between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns has shifted sites from Orchard Park, NY to Detroit, MI.
Weather forces Bills-Browns to relocate to Detroit
The forecast called for anywhere from three to six feet of lake effect snow to be dumped on the greater Buffalo region, and as a result, the Bills are moving this week’s home game to Ford Field. It’s the second time in franchise history Buffalo will play a regular-season home game in Detroit.
- Bills game against Cleveland Browns moved to Detroit - Buffalo News
- Bills vs. Browns being moved to Ford Field in Detroit due to snowstorm - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills’ Sunday matchup with Browns moved to Detroit - WGR 550
- Browns-Bills moved to Detroit amid blizzard - WGR 550
- NFL moves Browns-Bills game to Detroit due to snowstorm - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills Blog
- Bills-Browns to be played in Detroit on Sunday - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills really had no choice but to move game vs. Browns - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills-Browns game moves to Detroit amid heavy snowfall forecast in Buffalo - The Athletic (subscription required)
- NFL fans bummed after Browns-Bills game moved due to snow - WGR 550
- No, this weekend’s game moving doesn’t mean the Bills want to consider a dome - Buffalo News
- Brandon Beane hopeful Bills Mafia can make the trip over to Detroit for Sunday’s game - Buffalo News
- Sunday’s Bills-Browns game moved to Detroit, fans to receive ticket refunds purchased through the Bills or Ticketmaster - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills vs Browns ticket details: Brandon Beane wants Bills Mafia to get to Detroit on Sunday - newyorkupstate.com
- Lions have one request for Buffalo Bills as they prepare to host Browns at Ford Field - newyorkupstate.com
Bills injuries: three key players return to practice
After missing Wednesday’s practice session with an illness, the Bills benefitted from having linebacker Matt Milano, defensive tackle Tim Settle, and fullback Reggie Gilliam back on the practice field on Thursday.
- Bills’ injury updates: Matt Milano, Tim Settle, Reggie Gilliam return from illness - Buffalo News
- Bills get three back to practice after illnesses - WGR 550
Even more Bills news and notes
Find out how tight end Dawson Knox plans on honoring the legacy of his late brother, Luke, who died suddenly in August. Plus, the Bills brought back former linebacker A.J. Klein to boost a depleted corps, what is up with Buffalo’s usage of newly acquired running back Nyheim Hines, and more!
- Ryan O’Halloran: Bills tight end Dawson Knox wants late brother’s legacy carried on through memories, charitable efforts - Buffalo News
- Bills bring back linebacker A.J. Klein, place wide receiver Jake Kumerow on injured reserve - Buffalo News
- Bills bringing newcomer Nyheim Hines along slowly - Buffalo News
- Bills WR Gabe Davis reunites with 14-year-old boy who shares the same name before Vikings game - BuffaloBills.com
- In online petition, Moms for Josh Allen remind Bills QB that ‘it’s going to be OK’ - Buffalo News
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills Browns weather no longer of concern after game moved to Detroit - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills Browns weather: Buffalo cancels Friday practice ahead of trip to Detroit - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Browns weather: Thruway closure could hinder equipment arrivals - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills-Browns injuries: Kaiir Elam, Jordan Poyer trending up for returns - Buffalo Rumblings
- Bills news: Team claims A.J. Klein on waivers, places Jake Kumerow on IR - Buffalo Rumblings
- AFC East standings: stock up, stock down for NFL’s best division - Buffalo Rumblings
- NFL power rankings Week 11: Buffalo Bills continue to tumble - Buffalo Rumblings
- AFC playoff picture 2022: Buffalo Bills slip to No. 6 spot after OT loss - Buffalo Rumblings
Loading comments...