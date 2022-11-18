On this episode of Food for Thought, Bruce and Nate dive into foods you can turn to when your original plan doesn’t pan out, and attempt to find a metaphor for the Buffalo Bills’ crazy game against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10.

When your first choice for a meal doesn’t work and you need a backup plan, where do you turn? That’s what the Bills had to do this week, as they had a home game against the Cleveland Browns moved from Orchard Park, NY to Detroit, MI for the second time in eight years. In that game, the famous Scott Chandler snow-shoveling celebration gave Bills fans almost as much joy as the victory over the division rival New York Jets did that Monday evening.

But Chandler isn’t around for this matchup, and Buffalo is on a two-game losing skid. What lessons can be learned from Bills-Vikings last week? How do you even make a food metaphor about a game that crazy? The guys take on their toughest challenge yet in attempting to culinarily describe the Bills’ most recent loss.

The NFL has hit the breaking point of its season, and winners and losers abound. Which ones will make the coveted (or not-so-coveted) Food for Thought winners and losers list this week?

For the foodsimile this week, Nate and Bruce tackle the Bills’ suddenly thin wide receiver room in hopes that a little humor can make the most out of a short depth chart.

So pull up a chair, grab a drink to take part in the Food for Thought drinking game, and drown your sorrows of a home game lost alongside Bruce and Nate as they bring you the most unique sports show currently available on Fridays at 9:00 p.m. EST on YouTube. No promises, no returns, no shirts, no shoes, and no service as we bring another episode to the NFL faithful!

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

