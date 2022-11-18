Bills cancel practice on Friday ahead of trip to Detroit

The Buffalo Bills announced early Friday morning that they have cancelled practice today, as Orchard Park,NY deals with the first of multiple mornings’ worth of heavy snowfall in the area. The Bills will hold meetings virtually, instead.

Sean McDermott will be available to the media via Zoom at 10:15 AM. — Buffalo Bills PR (@BuffaloBillsPR) November 18, 2022

A driving ban was put into place in Erie County on Thursday evening, and early reports indicate that Orchard Park received roughly 18 inches’ worth of snow overnight.

Here is a map showing where there is a driving BAN in Erie County and where it's been scaled back to an advisory. #LakeEffectSnow pic.twitter.com/puDujSHeCf — WBEN NewsRadio 930AM (@WBEN) November 18, 2022

Coupled with an illness that has been going through the team’s locker room—a half-dozen players had missed practice due to illness on Wednesday and Thursday—the Bills will only have conducted one true practice this week, as they didn’t have enough players to do more than individual drills on Wednesday.

Once the Bills solve the problem of conducting preparations for their matchup with the Cleveland Browns virtually, they’ll also need to work out their travel arrangements to Detroit, MI, where their game with the Browns will now be played after the NFL moved the game to Ford Field on Thursday.

Sean McDermott said that the team's travel plans for tomorrow are still a bit TBD. They want to fly out as close to a normal time as possible, but the safety of players and staff's family is the priority. — Alaina Getzenberg (@agetzenberg) November 18, 2022

With so many key players currently dealing with injuries—a noteworthy list that includes quarterback Josh Allen, defensive end Greg Rousseau, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, cornerbacks Tre’Davious White and Kaiir Elam, and safety Jordan Poyer—one has to wonder how their individual treatment plans will be affected, if at all, by the cancellation of practice, as well.

Bills-Browns is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday from Ford Field in Detroit.