 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Bills cancel practice on Friday ahead of trip to Detroit

Orchard Park saw 18 inches of snowfall overnight, and there’s a driving ban in Erie County still in effect

By Brian Galliford
/ new
Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The Buffalo Bills announced early Friday morning that they have cancelled practice today, as Orchard Park,NY deals with the first of multiple mornings’ worth of heavy snowfall in the area. The Bills will hold meetings virtually, instead.

A driving ban was put into place in Erie County on Thursday evening, and early reports indicate that Orchard Park received roughly 18 inches’ worth of snow overnight.

Coupled with an illness that has been going through the team’s locker room—a half-dozen players had missed practice due to illness on Wednesday and Thursday—the Bills will only have conducted one true practice this week, as they didn’t have enough players to do more than individual drills on Wednesday.

Once the Bills solve the problem of conducting preparations for their matchup with the Cleveland Browns virtually, they’ll also need to work out their travel arrangements to Detroit, MI, where their game with the Browns will now be played after the NFL moved the game to Ford Field on Thursday.

With so many key players currently dealing with injuries—a noteworthy list that includes quarterback Josh Allen, defensive end Greg Rousseau, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, cornerbacks Tre’Davious White and Kaiir Elam, and safety Jordan Poyer—one has to wonder how their individual treatment plans will be affected, if at all, by the cancellation of practice, as well.

Bills-Browns is scheduled to kick off at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday from Ford Field in Detroit.

In This Stream

Bills vs. Browns Week 11 coverage: news, previews, updates, and more

View all 31 stories

More From Buffalo Rumblings

Loading comments...