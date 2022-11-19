A massive snowstorm caused the Buffalo Bills to relocate their Week 11 home game vs. the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit, MI, but today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing how the more than 77” of snow that fell on Orchard Park, NY is causing chaos as the Bills attempt to make their way to Detroit for Sunday’s game.
Massive snowstorm causing chaos for Bills
Saturday is travel day for the Buffalo Bills, who will have their work cut out for them just to make it to Detroit for their “home” game vs. the Cleveland Browns on Sunday following more than 77” of snow being dumped on Orchard Park since Thursday.
- McDermott hopeful Bills can leave for Detroit on schedule - WGR 550
- Bills cancel Friday’s practice over heavy snow, meet virtually - ESPN.com Buffalo Bills Blog
- A look at how the snowstorm is impacting the Buffalo Bills | November 2022 - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills’ game was moved to Detroit, now they have a new challenge: Getting to Detroit - Yahoo! Sports
- Bills release photos of Highmark Stadium covered in snow | News 4 Buffalo
- LOOK: Bills’ stadium is unrecognizable after getting hit by massive snowstorm that blanketed all of Buffalo - CBSSports.com
- Here’s why the Bills aren’t playing in Buffalo on Sunday (photos) - newyorkupstate.com
- Bills coach Sean McDermott: ‘We’re all there for one another’ as team adjusts to game’s move - Buffalo News
- From the archives: Memories of the last time an epic snowstorm moved a Bills game - Buffalo News
Bills-Browns injury report: Trio of Buffalo defenders ruled out
When the Buffalo Bills take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, they will do so without the services of three key members of their defense, as linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, cornerback Tre’Davious White, and defensive end Greg Rousseau were all ruled out by head coach Sean McDermott.
- Bills’ injury updates: Edmunds, Rousseau, White won’t play vs. Browns - Buffalo News
- Tremaine Edmunds out, Jordan Poyer questionable for Bills vs. Browns: Can A.J. Klein fill in at MLB? - newyorkupstate.com
- Edmunds, White and Rousseau ruled out for this Sunday - WGR 550
- Buffalo Bills rule out 3 players ahead of Week 11 vs. Browns game in Detroit - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills Mailbag: What to make of Tre’Davious White still not playing - Buffalo News
Even more Bills news and notes
What is the most pressing weakness on defense that defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier needs to shore up? Plus, information on buying tickets for the Bills/Browns clash in Detroit and what you need to know about this relocated Week 11 matchup.
- Defensive flaws the Eagles, Bills and Cowboys must fix before NFL playoffs - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills ticket on sale info for Bills-Browns game at Ford Field in Detroit - BuffaloBills.com
- Bills have played home game in Detroit before: What to know about relocated matchup - Democrat & Chronicle
