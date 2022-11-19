A massive snowstorm caused the Buffalo Bills to relocate their Week 11 home game vs. the Cleveland Browns to Ford Field in Detroit, MI, but today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by discussing how the more than 77” of snow that fell on Orchard Park, NY is causing chaos as the Bills attempt to make their way to Detroit for Sunday’s game.

Massive snowstorm causing chaos for Bills

Saturday is travel day for the Buffalo Bills, who will have their work cut out for them just to make it to Detroit for their “home” game vs. the Cleveland Browns on Sunday following more than 77” of snow being dumped on Orchard Park since Thursday.

Bills-Browns injury report: Trio of Buffalo defenders ruled out

When the Buffalo Bills take on the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, they will do so without the services of three key members of their defense, as linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, cornerback Tre’Davious White, and defensive end Greg Rousseau were all ruled out by head coach Sean McDermott.

Even more Bills news and notes

What is the most pressing weakness on defense that defensive coordinator/assistant head coach Leslie Frazier needs to shore up? Plus, information on buying tickets for the Bills/Browns clash in Detroit and what you need to know about this relocated Week 11 matchup.

