Bills players react to massive snowstorm in Western New York

Including: Buried vehicles; Gabe Davis’ dog; the City of Good Neighbors; and Micah Hyde shirtless in the snow, for some reason

By BillsFanChick
NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Buffalo Bills Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Cleveland Browns were supposed to come to Orchard Park, NY this Sunday to take on the Buffalo Bills, but Mother Nature had other plans. The two teams will now be playing at Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, due to a lake effect snow event that absolutely hammered Western New York.

Orchard Park, where Highmark Stadium is located, was hit the hardest with a recorded 77” of the white fluffy stuff. Unofficially, this amount could be a New York State record for most snow in a 24-hour period. Travel bans are in effect in the area, along with road closures and flight cancellations, just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The snow is expected to stay until Sunday morning and, while Western New York begins to dig itself out, Bills players are not only in awe of the weather, but also curious as to how they are going to be able to get to the airport. We have rounded up a collection of social media posts from the team for you to enjoy.

Stay safe and warm, Bills fans!

