Bills players react to massive snowstorm in Western New York

The Cleveland Browns were supposed to come to Orchard Park, NY this Sunday to take on the Buffalo Bills, but Mother Nature had other plans. The two teams will now be playing at Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, due to a lake effect snow event that absolutely hammered Western New York.

Orchard Park, where Highmark Stadium is located, was hit the hardest with a recorded 77” of the white fluffy stuff. Unofficially, this amount could be a New York State record for most snow in a 24-hour period. Travel bans are in effect in the area, along with road closures and flight cancellations, just ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The snow is expected to stay until Sunday morning and, while Western New York begins to dig itself out, Bills players are not only in awe of the weather, but also curious as to how they are going to be able to get to the airport. We have rounded up a collection of social media posts from the team for you to enjoy.

Stay safe and warm, Bills fans!

I’ve never witnessed the #LakeEffect wall move like that.



This was around 11:30pm Friday as the band shifted into #Buffalo.



This was absolutely unreal to witness. @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/wlA06q7Wjn — Nate Benson (@natebenson) November 19, 2022

For those wondering how the Bills will get to the airport today, just a reminder that in 2014 some of us got picked up from our houses on snowmobiles by random strangers. They’ll do what’s necessary to get to Detroit today. I can guarantee you that.#BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/1fCEXsNYPs — Eric Wood (@EWood70) November 19, 2022

Sean McDermott said it's been a "cool experience" seeing guys who have never experienced snow like this. He also mentioned there's the "caution side" navigating in conditions like this but added there was a "good vibe" to the guys on their zoom this morning. pic.twitter.com/h1AY0G3vZt — Heather Prusak (@haprusak) November 18, 2022

I don’t own a shovel, my trash can lid is about to put in that work pic.twitter.com/BIRXHNoIMW — Spencer Brown (@TooTallo_o) November 18, 2022

Bills fans are helping Spencer Brown clear his driveway so he can make it to the game! #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/wyLMmddUP9 — 6-3 1:00PM McDerm (@omiester) November 19, 2022

Who got a snow mobile in Buffalo? pic.twitter.com/JDzs8DrGaa — (@HamlinIsland) November 18, 2022

Greg Van Roten pic.twitter.com/ZhuNcXXXLw — Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) November 19, 2022

To whoever cleared my driveway goat! #BillsMafia something special ❤️ — Quintin Morris (@QuintinMorris_) November 19, 2022

I’ve never been so happy that Mitch has a giant truck. Before & after digging him out. pic.twitter.com/kGbF0zajWn — Caitlin Morse (@cwils15) November 19, 2022

Josh Allen's girlfriend, Brittany Williams, with their dog, Sky. pic.twitter.com/QDMGlb6cJu — Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) November 19, 2022

From James Cook's IG pic.twitter.com/UrBcdZ14Lh — Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) November 19, 2022

Taiwan Jones is "dashing through the snow" pic.twitter.com/vlreypF6oD — Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) November 19, 2022

Anybody have a monster truck they can pick me up in? — Reggie Gilliam (@_1Sledge) November 19, 2022

Boogie Basham, from his IG. pic.twitter.com/1V1FcJyHFC — Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) November 19, 2022

I’ve never seen lighting with snow before — DaQuan Jones (@RiDQulous_98) November 18, 2022

DaQuan Jones has a big truck. pic.twitter.com/2fo8BAgcSo — Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) November 19, 2022

Tim Settle's playground is "under attack". But also, he left the shed OPEN! pic.twitter.com/imdg6YOeoB — Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) November 19, 2022

Shaq Lawson's vehicles are BURIED. pic.twitter.com/Wj3gjEnGb9 — Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) November 19, 2022

Tyler Matakevich's doggos enjoying the snow. Credit to his wife for the video on her IG. pic.twitter.com/aayXVqK16m — Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) November 19, 2022

Siran Neal feels like he's in a movie. From his IG. pic.twitter.com/sBZmcds7bS — Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) November 19, 2022

Dane Jackson showing off his snow-covered vehicle on his IG. pic.twitter.com/lJbU5sPXt8 — Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) November 19, 2022

Y’all we didn’t have heat all day and we couldn’t figure it out Followed the furnace pipes to where they lead outside and started digging…nearly dark at this point so it was like a race against time to find the pipe but I found it feet later lmaoo ❄️ — Rachel (@Rachel__Bush) November 18, 2022

Tyler Bass enjoying the fluffy stuff. pic.twitter.com/5IrQLrB7wB — Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) November 19, 2022

Why is the Browns-Bills game getting moved to Detroit? We go to former Lions (and current Bills) punter Sam Martin for the answer pic.twitter.com/9Vb4V2CER6 — Barstool Detroit (@BSMotorCity) November 18, 2022

There’s a truck under there somewhere pic.twitter.com/LfbL0PLg4j — Reid Ferguson (@SnapFlow69) November 18, 2022

Isaiah McKenzie loves 2 things:



1. Snow

2. Little Debbie Nutty Buddy Wafer Bars pic.twitter.com/cDofDUqGlN — Buffalo Rumblings (@BuffRumblings) November 19, 2022