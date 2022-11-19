There’s no place like home, right? Unless we are talking about our home away from home. This week, the Buffalo Bills will be playing their home game in Detroit—as they did in 2014 due to a massive snowstorm in Orchard Park and Western New York that would have made it virtually impossible for fans to go and leave safely.

The Detroit Lions have opened their doors to the Bills previously, and it seems to be the best option this week as the Bills can essentially remain in Michigan as they have to play the Lions this upcoming Thursday on Thanksgiving.

The Cleveland Browns are looking to take advantage of a Bills run defense that hasn’t quite played up to par over the last few weeks. Meanwhile, the Bills are looking to bounce back and get back in the habit of winning games, as they’ve dropped two in a row.

