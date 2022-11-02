While the Buffalo Bills convincingly beat the Green Bay Packers, they played much better in the first half than in the second half—when it seemed as though the offense was stuck in neutral.

Hosts Jamie D’Amico and big Chris Newton discuss how a lackluster second half by quarterback Josh Allen may have been good for the team and fans alike, because it proves the Bills can win when Allen isn’t hitting on all cylinders.

They also discuss some of the trades around the NFL and how it appears teams are accepting lower draft picks in exchange for taking on salary.

The conversation shifts to the New York Jets and the poor performance of their offense absent injured running back Breece Hall. But one of the storylines they’re looking forward to is wide receiver Stefon Diggs matching up against standout rookie cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Then the familiar topic of Bills Mafia fandom came up in the form of a question. Big Newt wanted to know if D’Amico and other native Western New Yorkers think less of people like him who are Bills fans, yet are from a different part of the country. Let us know what you think in the comments.

