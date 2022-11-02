Several key Bills defenders start Jets week day-to-day

As the whirlwind of the NFL trade deadline settles down, teams are preparing for their Week 9 games. For the Buffalo Bills that means getting ready to travel to MetLife Stadium to take on the New York Jets—who are nipping at their heels for the AFC East division lead.

As the Bills go into Wednesday’s practice, head coach Sean McDermott said that linebacker Matt Milano, who has recorded 27 tackles, five passes defended, and two interceptions through seven games this season, is going to be on the team’s injury list.

“I think he will be limited at best,” McDermott said of Milano on Wednesday.

Milano apparently suffered an oblique injury during Buffalo’s 27-17 win over the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

Sean McDermott: Matt Milano is day to day and if he practices today he will be limited at best. Milano is dealing with an oblique injury. #Bills #BillsMafia — alex brasky (@alexbrasky) November 2, 2022

In addition, McDermott said that safety Jordan Poyer and cornerback Tre’Davious White are still considered day-to-day.

Not much information has been made available on Poyer’s injury. He was scheduled for an MRI on Monday, but the team hasn’t released those findings as of yet. Speculation is that he may have aggravated an elbow injury he sustained in training camp; Poyer was injured late in the game when he made a tackle while not wearing the hinged brace he had been seen in all season long.

Poyer’s injury could potentially be something more serious, as after the game, the safety himself said it didn’t feel the same as the earlier injury—though his day-to-day designation to start the week could indicate that it’s not considered a long-term issue.

Bills S Jordan Poyer said it “felt like a pop” in his elbow and will wait until tomorrow to see what the MRI says. Says he staying positive about it and it’s just frustrating with some of the injuries that have happened to him this year. — Sal Capaccio (@SalSports) October 31, 2022

As for White, the story is as old as the injury he suffered last November. He tore his ACL on Thanksgiving, underwent surgery, started the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list, was brought back to practice three weeks ago, and finally elevated to the 53-man roster yesterday as his three-week “window to return” closed.

But still, McDermott was non-committal in his assessment of when the cornerback will be back out on the field.

“I’ve said that with Tre all along. Take it one day at a time and see where it goes,” McDermott said. “To me, it’s about the team. That is the number-one thing.”

Earlier in the day, general manager Brandon Beane had met with members of the media to discuss actions that the team had taken at the trade deadline, but also addressed White’s pending return to the lineup.

“He had no offseason. No training camp,” Beane explained of the slow process of getting White back into action. “We are trying to ramp him up and get him ready to play football.”

McDermott also mentioned that special teamer Taiwan Jones was still banged up with a knee injury that has been plaguing him for weeks—and that he, like everyone else on McDermott’s list, is day to day.