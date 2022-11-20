Bills vs. Browns: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Buffalo Bills (6-3) are coming off of a heart-wrenching three-point loss to Minnesota last week, and have dropped their past two games. This Sunday, they face a 3-6 Cleveland Browns squad which was blown out by Miami in Week 10, and have lost five of their last six games overall.
While quarterback Josh Allen seems to be in a bit of a slump as of late, and while the Bills are decimated by injuries, the biggest storyline of the week has nothing to do with football itself. On Thursday, Western New York was slammed with a massive lake effect snowstorm which left behind over six feet of snow in Orchard Park, where Buffalo’s home field, Highmark Stadium, resides.
The NFL made the decision to move the game to Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, on Thursday afternoon. While it won’t be a typical home game for the Bills, they may have a bigger advantage now since Allen seems to play better in domes. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Bills listed as eight-point favorites.
Here’s everything you need to know on how to catch today’s game live.
Bills-Browns game details
- Date: Sunday, November 20, 2022
- Time: 1:00 p.m. EST
- Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI
- Weather Forecast: Irrelevant (dome)
- Referee: Adrian Hill
Bills-Browns betting line
- Line: Bills -8
- Bet: DraftKings Sportsbook
Bills-Browns TV info
- Television broadcast: CBS (broadcast map)
- Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (color analyst), Amanda Renner (sideline reporter)
Bills-Browns stream info
- Streaming: Fubo.TV and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV)
- Online: NFL+, NFL.com Game Center
Bills-Browns radio info
- Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations
- Radio Play-by-Play: John Murphy (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter)
Bills schedule 2022
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Location
|Time/Result
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Location
|Time/Result
|Week 1
|@ Los Angeles Rams
|THU 9/8/22
|SoFi Stadium
|W 31-10 (1-0)
|Week 2
|TENNESSEE TITANS
|MON 9/19/22
|Highmark Stadium
|W 41-7 (2-0)
|Week 3
|@ Miami Dolphins
|SUN 9/25/22
|Hard Rock Stadium
|L 19-21 (2-1)
|Week 4
|@ Baltimore Ravens
|SUN 10/2/22
|M&T Bank Stadium
|W 23-20 (3-1)
|Week 5
|PITTSBURGH STEELERS
|SUN 10/9/22
|Highmark Stadium
|W 38-3 (4-1)
|Week 6
|@ Kansas City Chiefs
|SUN 10/16/22
|GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
|W 24-20 (5-1)
|Week 7
|Bye Week
|—
|—
|—
|Week 8
|GREEN BAY PACKERS
|SUN 10/30/22
|Highmark Stadium
|W 27-17 (6-1)
|Week 9
|@ New York Jets
|SUN 11/6/22
|MetLife Stadium
|L 17-20 (6-2)
|Week 10
|MINNESOTA VIKINGS
|SUN 11/13/22
|Highmark Stadium
|L 30-33 OT (6-3)
|Week 11
|CLEVELAND BROWNS
|SUN 11/20/22
|Ford Field
|1:00 PM ET, CBS
|Week 12
|@ Detroit Lions
|THU 11/24/22
|Ford Field
|12:30 PM ET, CBS
|Week 13
|@ New England Patriots
|THU 12/1/22
|Gillette Stadium
|8:15 PM ET, Prime Video
|Week 14
|NEW YORK JETS
|SUN 12/11/22
|Highmark Stadium
|1:00 PM ET, CBS
|Week 15
|MIAMI DOLPHINS
|TBD
|Highmark Stadium
|TBD
|Week 16
|@ Chicago Bears
|SAT 12/24/22
|Soldier Field
|1:00 PM ET, CBS
|Week 17
|@ Cincinnati Bengals
|MON 1/2/23
|Paycor Stadium
|8:30 PM ET, ESPN
|Week 18
|NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
|TBD
|Highmark Stadium
|TBD
