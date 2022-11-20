Bills vs. Browns: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Buffalo Bills (6-3) are coming off of a heart-wrenching three-point loss to Minnesota last week, and have dropped their past two games. This Sunday, they face a 3-6 Cleveland Browns squad which was blown out by Miami in Week 10, and have lost five of their last six games overall.

While quarterback Josh Allen seems to be in a bit of a slump as of late, and while the Bills are decimated by injuries, the biggest storyline of the week has nothing to do with football itself. On Thursday, Western New York was slammed with a massive lake effect snowstorm which left behind over six feet of snow in Orchard Park, where Buffalo’s home field, Highmark Stadium, resides.

The NFL made the decision to move the game to Ford Field, home of the Detroit Lions, on Thursday afternoon. While it won’t be a typical home game for the Bills, they may have a bigger advantage now since Allen seems to play better in domes. DraftKings Sportsbook currently has the Bills listed as eight-point favorites.

Here’s everything you need to know on how to catch today’s game live.

Bills-Browns game details

Date: Sunday, November 20, 2022

Sunday, November 20, 2022 Time: 1:00 p.m. EST

1:00 p.m. EST Location: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Ford Field, Detroit, MI Weather Forecast: Irrelevant (dome)

Irrelevant (dome) Referee: Adrian Hill

Bills-Browns betting line

Line: Bills -8

Bills -8 Bet: DraftKings Sportsbook

Bills-Browns TV info

Television broadcast: CBS (broadcast map)

CBS (broadcast map) Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), James Lofton (color analyst), Amanda Renner (sideline reporter)

Bills-Browns stream info

Streaming: Fubo.TV and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV)

Fubo.TV and the Buffalo Bills app (especially helpful for those with DIRECTV) Online: NFL+, NFL.com Game Center

Bills-Browns radio info

Radio broadcast: WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations

WGR 550 AM (Buffalo), WCMF 96.5 FM and WROC 950 AM (Rochester), and the rest of the Buffalo Bills Radio Network affiliate stations Radio Play-by-Play: John Murphy (play-by-play), Eric Wood (analyst), and Sal Capaccio (sideline reporter)

Buffalo Rumblings social media

Buffalo Rumblings Podcast Network

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush with Jerry Ostroski, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, Buffalo Nerd Sports Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | Audacy | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | TuneIn | Megaphone | YouTube

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!

Bills schedule 2022