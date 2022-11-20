What a wild, wacky week it has been for the Buffalo Bills.
After seeing more than 77 inches of snow fall on the Orchard Park, NY community since Thursday, the Bills, who were supposed to host the Cleveland Browns at Highmark Stadium, instead flew out of Buffalo and arrived at Ford Field in Detroit, the new site for Sunday’s Week 11 showdown between the Bills (6-3) and the Browns (3-6).
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks has everything you need to know to get ready for the game, including score predictions from beat writers and NFL experts, the key matchups to watch, and how to follow along with this week’s “home” game from your home.
Bills Browns game preview, picks
Bills beat writers and NFL experts offer up their thoughts and keys to the game, and provide predictions for how Sunday’s matchup between Buffalo and Cleveland will play out.
- How we see it: News writers make their picks for Bills vs. Browns - Buffalo News
- Bills vs. Browns 2022 preview: Keys to the game, predictions for Week 11 - newyorkupstate.com
- Browns at Bills spread, line, picks: Expert predictions for Week 11 NFL game moved to Detroit - The Athletic (subscription required)
- Bills vs. Browns predictions and keys to the game - Democrat & Chronicle
- LISTEN: Howard Picks the Bills: Week 11 - WGR 550
- NFL Week 11 picks, schedule, odds, injuries, stats, fantasy tips - ESPN.com
- NFL Week 11 expert roundtable: Cowboys-Vikings and Bills, Eagles aim to bounce back - The Athletic (subscription required)
- View from Vegas: Bills take out frustrations on Browns - Buffalo News
Bills-Browns key matchups: Slowing down Nick Chubb
The Browns feature two dynamic running backs in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, and slowing down Cleveland’s talented backfield highlights one of the many important matchups to watch when the Bills take on the Browns.
- PlayAction: Browns’ Nick Chubb will test Bills’ numbers in the run front - Buffalo News
- Buffalo Bills run defense facing serious test vs. Nick Chubb - Democrat & Chronicle
- Mark Gaughan: Josh Allen could use Bills’ O-line, run game to carry a bit more load - Buffalo News
- Bills Mailbag: What to make of Tre’Davious White still not playing - Buffalo News
- 6 things to watch for in Bills vs. Browns | Week 11 - BuffaloBills.com
How to watch Bills vs. Browns
While more than a few members of the Bills Mafia will make the trek to Ford Field to cheer on their Bills in person, for those of you who are snowed in and didn’t travel to Detroit, have no fear! We have information on how you can watch and follow the game at home.
- How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Cleveland Browns: NFL Week 11 time, TV channel, live stream - newyorkupstate.com
- What channel is the Bills vs. Browns game on? TV, live stream, radio - Democrat & Chronicle
- Bills vs. Browns | How to watch, stream and listen | Week 11 2022 - BuffaloBills.com
