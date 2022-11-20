What a wild, wacky week it has been for the Buffalo Bills.

After seeing more than 77 inches of snow fall on the Orchard Park, NY community since Thursday, the Bills, who were supposed to host the Cleveland Browns at Highmark Stadium, instead flew out of Buffalo and arrived at Ford Field in Detroit, the new site for Sunday’s Week 11 showdown between the Bills (6-3) and the Browns (3-6).

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks has everything you need to know to get ready for the game, including score predictions from beat writers and NFL experts, the key matchups to watch, and how to follow along with this week’s “home” game from your home.

Bills Browns game preview, picks

Bills beat writers and NFL experts offer up their thoughts and keys to the game, and provide predictions for how Sunday’s matchup between Buffalo and Cleveland will play out.

Bills-Browns key matchups: Slowing down Nick Chubb

The Browns feature two dynamic running backs in Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, and slowing down Cleveland’s talented backfield highlights one of the many important matchups to watch when the Bills take on the Browns.

How to watch Bills vs. Browns

While more than a few members of the Bills Mafia will make the trek to Ford Field to cheer on their Bills in person, for those of you who are snowed in and didn’t travel to Detroit, have no fear! We have information on how you can watch and follow the game at home.

