The Buffalo Bills have been displaced, and face off against a better-than-their-record Cleveland Browns outfit in Detroit, MI, as Buffalo continues to unbury from a historical snow storm.

Questions have to be answered for the Bills this week—and will be, as a slumping Josh Allen and Bills team plays on a neutral field without starters Tremaine Edmunds, Greg Rousseau, and Tre’Davious White (who continues to hopefully work towards finding his way back on the field). One bright spot, however, is that Jordan Poyer looks to return to the field.

Can the Bills slow down the two-headed monster that is Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt? Can the Bills find an offensive rhythm for four straight quarters? These questions, and many more, will be answered by 5:00 p.m. EST on Sunday.

Join host Joe Miller as he brings back how he felt during the game, live at 8:00 p.m. EST.

