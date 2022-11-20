Buffalo Bills Week 11 inactives vs. the Cleveland Browns

The Buffalo Bills and the Cleveland Browns are set to kick off in just around 90 minutes from Ford Field in Detroit. The game has moved, as I’m sure you’ve heard, thanks to a wild snowstorm that has Orchard Park, NY and its surrounding areas buried under massive amounts of snow. Buffalo was able to make it safely to Detroit, MI thanks to a tremendous effort from the whole organization.

Buffalo had ruled out three players prior to today’s deadline, and after elevating wideout Tanner Gentry and cornerback Xavier Rhodes from the practice squad this week, the team still had four names to decide on this morning.

Who’s in and who’s out this week? Here are the inactive players for Buffalo in Week 11.

TE Tommy Sweeney

Another day, another healthy scratch for the former TE2, whose role as Dawson Knox’s backup has been usurped by Quintin Morris.

OL Justin Murray

Murray is the ninth offensive lineman, and with the other eight players healthy, he’s not active again.

DE Greg Rousseau

Groot is out again thanks to the high ankle sprain he suffered against the New York Jets. Boogie Basham and Shaq Lawson are in line for more snaps as a result, and A.J. Epenesa, who started last week and played well, is in line for another start this week.

LB Tremaine Edmunds

This one hurts, as the Bills’ defense is significantly better with Edmunds than it is without him. Veteran A.J. Klein was claimed off waivers this week, so it’s going to be interesting to see if the Bills use Klein or Tyrel Dodson next to Matt Milano.

LB A.J. Klein

Well, that answers the question I posed above, as it seems that Dodson will start next to Milano this week.

CB Tre’Davious White

White is still working his way back from ACL surgery. Today marks the third game he’s missed since being activated off the PUP list.

CB Kaiir Elam

For the second straight week, the Bills’ first-round draft choice is out with an ankle injury.

Here are Cleveland’s inactive players: