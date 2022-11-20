Buffalo Bills vs. Cleveland Browns: First-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills are set to “host” the Cleveland Browns this week, playing the game at Ford Field in Detroit, MI thanks to a historic snow storm that fell in Western New York. Buffalo has lost two in a row by blowing second-half leads in consecutive weeks. The Browns, meanwhile, have lost five of their last six games, with just a 32-13 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals mixed in a sea of losses.

Cleveland’s offense is the kind that can give the Bills fits on defense, as a power rushing attack led by Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt opens up play-action pass opportunities when given the chance to go downhill. With Buffalo missing middle linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who is out with a groin injury, there is some cause for concern that the run defense will struggle to hold. Safety Jordan Poyer is back from an elbow injury, at least, which helps both the run and pass defense.

Quarterback Josh Allen is looking to break a streak of three straight games with multiple turnovers. Given that the Browns have forced just eight turnovers in nine games this year, it seems like this is the perfect opportunity for him to do so.

Your first-half thread is here, friends. Remember to be civil to each other. Toggle the comments to “oldest” for that classic game-thread feel. If you’re in an area where the snow has you buried, may the removal be steady and successful. Most importantly, I hope you and your families are well and that you enjoy the game regardless of where you’re watching.

Go Bills!