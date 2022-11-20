Bills vs Browns: A.J. Epenesa questionable to return with an ankle injury

The Buffalo Bills have struggled to keep defensive players healthy and in the game this season, and today is no different.

During the first quarter of a game that the Bills are trailing the Cleveland Browns 7-3, linebacker A.J. Epenesa had to exit the game with an ankle injury. Not good news for Buffalo’s defense that, while it finally got All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer back after a two-game inactive absence due to an elbow injury, is playing without linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, who is dealing with both a heel injury and a groin injury that was made worse when he tried to play through it last week.

As of now, Epenesa is listed as questionable to return.

In addition to Matt Milano, the linebackers on today’s active roster are third-year player Tyrel Dodson, two rookies in Terrel Bernard and Baylon Spector, and Tyler Matakevich—who is primarily used on special teams.