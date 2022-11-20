Bills 13, Browns 10: Second-half open thread

The Buffalo Bills hold a 13-10 halftime lead on the Cleveland Browns, and if you watched any of the first half yourself, you might be as surprised by that as us.

Buffalo did not gain its first first down offensively until mid-way through the second quarter. Josh Allen was missing receivers. When he found them, the receivers were dropping them. The team could not get Stefon Diggs involved. Defensively, the Bills did a decent job bottling up Nick Chubb, but the defensive backs struggled with contested throws and 3rd & Long once again, and the Browns were able to build up a 10-3 lead that, frankly, should have been bigger.

Then, the ball started bouncing Buffalo’s way a bit. Jacoby Brissett dropped a snap for a fumble that Matt Milano recovered, setting up a second Tyler Bass field goal to cut the lead to 10-6. And, after a Browns punt, Allen engineered a nice two-minute drill to drive the length of the field and score a red zone touchdown—gasp—on a throw to Diggs, his first target and catch of the game.

Buffalo will receive the ball to start the second half, and after looking incredibly rusty early in the game, here’s to hoping that they’re rounding back into form. Second halves have been a struggle for the Bills lately, but they certainly take momentum into this particular second half.