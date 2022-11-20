Bills vs. Lions opening odds: Buffalo favored by 10 points

Finally, after two weeks of losses, the Buffalo Bills (7-3) are able to enjoy Victory Monday. But the celebration will be short-lived, as the team travels back to Detroit for the holiday to take on the Detroit Lions (4-6) on Thanksgiving Day. Our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook have the Bills favored by 10 points after a decisive win today against the Cleveland Browns.

The Lions are also coming off of a win, gaining some confidence after beating the New York Giants, 31-18, in a road game that not many people gave them a chance to win. Good defense and a strong run game seems to be the formula to win games this season.

If the Lions can run the ball effectively Thursday, they can make this game a lot closer than Bills fans would prefer. The Bills have had difficulty winning games decided by eight points or fewer. But they have also been very successful on Thanksgiving. Josh Allen will look to get the offense back on track and score touchdowns, instead of utilizing kicker Tyler Bass (six field goals) as much as they did in the win against the Browns.

How do you see this game going? Will the Bills cover the spread? Or will the Lions get the upset at home? Stay connected to Buffalo Rumblings this week as we bring you content that will get you prepared for this holiday matchup.