What a long, strange week it was for the Buffalo Bills, who were displaced from their facility in Orchard Park, NY following a historic snowfall that dropped more than 77 inches of snow and forced their Week 11 “home” game to be moved to Detroit’s Ford Field.
Thankfully for the Bills and their faithful, Buffalo’s run game, both offensively and defensively, made the trip to Detroit as the Bills knocked off the Cleveland Browns, 31-23.
Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by recapping the good, the bad, and the ugly from Buffalo’s triumph over Cleveland, as the Bills moved back into a tie for first place in the AFC East.
Bills-Browns recap: Buffalo gets back in the win column
Read game stories and recaps, relive the key plays that influenced the outcome, and hear from quarterback Josh Allen, head coach Sean McDermott, and others after the Bills overcame a slow start to knock off the Browns thanks to scoring 25 unanswered points.
Bills news, notes, observations from the win
McDermott has said on several occasions that he wants his high-powered offense to run the ball more and become more balanced. For one week, at least, the Bills followed that script, as Devin Singletary and James Cook each ran for 86 yards and Buffalo finished with 171 rushing yards on 33 carries, an average of 5.2 yards per rush.
Read through to dissect how Singletary and Cook lifted the Bills offense on a day Allen struggled, spotlight how linebacker Matt Milano and safety Jordan Poyer enjoyed huge games against the Browns, discuss how Buffalo’s defense contained talented running back Nick Chubb, and hand out report cards from the win over Cleveland.
Bills dedicate win over Browns to WNY
In the aftermath of a snowstorm that dumped more than 77 inches on Orchard Park, the Bills were quick to dedicate Sunday’s victory to the Buffalo community, showing their appreciation for the fans, neighbors and friends who helped the team safely get to Detroit.
Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings
