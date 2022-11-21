Tremaine Edmunds, A.J. Epenesa longshots to play in Bills-Lions on Thanksgiving Day

As the Buffalo Bills are back in Orchard Park after their “home” game in Detroit, and as they prepare to head back over to Michigan for their Thanksgiving Day game with the Detroit Lions, head coach Sean McDermott answered questions on Monday afternoon about the health of his team.

“They will be a stretch to make it this week,” the coach said of injuries to two defensive pieces, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and defensive end A.J. Epenesa.

Edmunds has been dealing with a heel injury since Week 9, adding a groin injury to his list of ailments as the team prepared for their Week 10 game with the Minnesota Vikings. Midway through that game, Edmunds headed to the locker room, and the reports were that he had re-aggravated the groin injury. He was inactive during the team’s first game at Ford Field yesterday.

Epenesa left Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns in the first quarter with an ankle injury. While he was originally listed as questionable to return, by halftime the defensive end had been downgraded to out for the remainder of the game. Reports were that he was seen in a walking boot after the Bills 31-23 win.

McDermott’s “they would be a stretch” terminology is much different than his usual “day to day” rhetoric, which would indicate that if you’re playing “guess the inactives” each week, you can pencil Edmunds and Epenesa in now.

While they didn’t leave the game, center Mitch Morse—who got some extensive ankle-taping mid-game—and offensive lineman David Quessenberry were both reported to also be spotted in walking boots when leaving the locker room yesterday.

McDermott said that the pair of linemen would be limited in practice today, which provides hope that maybe they won’t join the host of other Bills—like defensive tackle Ed Oliver, cornerback Kaiir Elam, defensive end Greg Rousseau, and right tackleSpencer Brown—that have had to spend weeks on the sidelines due to ankle injuries this season.

As for cornerback Tre’Davious White, nothing is changing; he’s day to day and will play when he’s ready, per McDermott.

We will update with a full injury report if and when it’s made available.