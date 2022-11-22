Linebacker Matt Milano was everywhere during the Buffalo Bills’ 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 11, prompting defensive tackle Jordan Phillips to start stumping for Milano as the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year.

Today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off by breaking down Milano’s clutch performance against Cleveland, which included making 12 tackles (three for a loss) with one sack and one big fumble recovery.

Bills-Browns: Matt Milano’s big day, plus final thoughts on the win

Milano has played lights-out this entire season for the Bills, amassing 55 total tackles (10 for a loss) with five pass breakups, two interceptions, one sack, one fumble recovery, and one touchdown. Does Milano have a right to be in the conversation for NFL Defensive Player of the Year?

Plus, the Bills earned a much-needed win over Cleveland as their backups on defense stepped up big-time in containing the Browns’ offense in what felt like a must-win for Buffalo.

Bills injuries: Tremaine Edmunds, A.J. Epenesa ‘a stretch’ to play

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds sat out Buffalo’s 31-23 win over the Browns with a combination of groin and heel injuries, while defensive end A.J. Epenesa injured his left foot during the first half of that game. Head coach Sean McDermott said it’s “a stretch” that either will suit up when the Bills take on the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

Even more Bills news

McDermott also confirmed the team will get in a full practice session on Tuesday before traveling back to the Motor City for their Thanksgiving Day clash with the Detroit Lions. Plus, Buffalo brings back a familiar face to bolster the defensive line: Kingsley Jonathan, who spent training camp with Buffalo.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings