On a short week, the Buffalo Bills celebrate their 31-23 win over the Cleveland Browns but move on quickly to go right back to Ford Field to take on the Detroit Lions on Thursday afternoon for Thanksgiving.

Quarterback Josh Allen and the offense bounced back, but not how most of Bills Mafia would have hoped. Tyler Bass was 6-for-6 on field goal attempts, while the Bills were only able to score two offensive touchdowns against a team that isn’t known to have a strong defensive unit. Allen certainly looked timid compared to what we’ve seen throughout the season. But it was a successful day for the running game. Running backs Devin Singletary and James Cook both showed up and made plays for the offense when the passing attack wasn’t moving the ball.

Defensively, it was a breath of fresh air to see safety Jordan Poyer back in action. He and linebacker Matt Milano made huge plays that kept the Bills in control for most of the game. They held the Browns to 80 yards rushing, and kept Nick Chubb in check throughout the game.

How do the Bills build on this momentum on a short turnaround? Former Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Jerry Ostroski and Detroit Lions Beat Reporter, Jeremy Reisman joins the show to discuss the Bills-Lions matchup, why Allen looked off Sunday against the Browns, Poyer’s impact, and Sean McDermott’s coaching style and why he is undervalued.

While we’ve embedded the live video feed below, if you want to participate, you should head over to YouTube. You can watch it here, but you can’t ask questions and engage with us live. Join us, then subscribe so you don’t miss another show!

The Buffalo Rumblings vidcast network is sponsored by Picasso’s Pizza. Picasso’s: we are Buffalo pizza. Shipping local and nationwide. Order online at picassospizza.net.

Subscribe to the Buffalo Rumblings podcast channel featuring Billieve, Breaking Buffalo Rumblings, Bills Mafia Time 2 Shine, BFLO Late Night, Code of Conduct with J. Spence, The Bruce Exclusive, The Buff Hub, Jamie D and Big Newt, The Overreaction Podcast, Food For Thought, The Chop Up, Hump Day Hotline, Off Tackle with John Fina, Three Man Rush with Jerry Ostroski, Intentional Grounding, Not Another Buffalo Podcast, and Circling the Wagons.

Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Google Podcasts | Audacy | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | TuneIn | Megaphone | YouTube

Click Here for the Buffalo Rumblings Podcast on your favorite player!

Ask Alexa or Google Home to play the Buffalo Rumblings podcast!