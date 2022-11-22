Bills Reacts Survey, Week 12: Is Thanksgiving in Detroit a trap game for Buffalo?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Buffalo Bills fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

It’s Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season, and we want to know how you’re feeling, Bills Mafia! Every week of the season, we’ll ask fans if they’re confident the team is headed in the right direction—and more of the most pressing questions facing the coming game. Let us know what you think!

Only a pair of days remain until one of the greatest holidays is celebrated in the United States! Of course, we mean Buffalo Bills Turkey Day, which has become a bit of a tradition during the tenure of head coach Sean McDermott and quarterback Josh Allen. Yes, it’s also Thanksgiving, and this year the Bills will play in the kickoff game against the Detroit Lions for the second of back-to-back games at Ford Field in Detroit, MI.

Their first go-round in Lions territory this season had much of Bills Mafia on edge right up until halftime. As soon as kickoff, it was somehow easy to forget the Bills had almost no practice time as a full team and had to overcome unbelievable odds just to face off against the Cleveland Browns. But many fans did, and some might have thought a trap game was under way. But in the end, there was no trap: The Bills won a game that was both ugly and impressive, and in the end just enough for them to gain some ground in the AFC playoff picture.

What, then, does Week 12 represent for the Bills? Is there reason to fear any lack of effort by the Bills facing the Lions on Thanksgiving Day, knowing that their ultra-important stretch of divisional contests begins next week? Has Buffalo already struggled enough this season to have warded off trap-game spirits? While only 4-6 and featuring a defense that ranks last in points allowed per game and 28th in passing yards allowed per game, Detroit is on a three-game win streak, and has played tough football most of the season. They’re able to match points with the best offenses in the league, and four of the team’s six losses have come by one score or less to some of the best teams in the NFL—the Philadelphia Eagles (38-35), Minnesota Vikings (28-24), Seattle Seahawks (48-45), and Miami Dolphins (31-27).

Detroit is rebuilding, and they may be ahead of schedule—with a chance to make the playoffs if their current streak turns into a season-long surge.

Are you worried?

So, tell us by voting below:

How confident are you in the direction of the Bills? Are you concerned that the Lions game is a trap game for Buffalo?