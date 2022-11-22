The Buffalo Bills are back to their winning ways, and we sure do hope it stays that way. But the victory over the Cleveland Browns wasn’t the smooth sailing we were all hoping for in Week 11. The Buffalo nickel defense held Cleveland to 10 first-half points, but a shaky-looking offense was unable to pull away.

A primary culprit was a healthy dose of inconsistent play from quarterback Josh Allen. The Bills and Allen made corrections and piled on enough points to make a mostly-comfortable second half for fans. This week, we take a look at Allen’s improving game that helped spur a positive change.

This week, there’s seven minutes of me yammering about Allen. I cover body mechanics, completion percentages, and more, as we delve into the drastic change in Allen’s play as the game wore on.

To clarify, this isn’t a hit piece on Allen. An elbow injury would be enough to explain some hiccups. Add in a week of practice cut down to one day due to illness and historic snowfall, and we have a healthy dose of mitigating factors. Fingers crossed that Allen’s improvements carry into Thanksgiving and beyond.