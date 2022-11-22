Four key Bills players not practicing as Lions game prep begins

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott met with members of the media on Tuesday as his team continues to prepare for their Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Detroit Lions.

To start the media session, which would normally come on a Wednesday but was adjusted due to the Bills’ shortened work week, McDermott said that four key players would not practice: linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, center Mitch Morse, defensive end Greg Rousseau, and defensive endA.J. Epenesa would not practice.

All other players will participate in practice today, per McDermott, as his team prepares for its second game at Ford Field in five days.

McDermott also gave a brief statement on the lingering questions surrounding cornerback Tre’Davious White, saying once again that it’s a team effort to get the former All-Pro back on the field after last Thanksgiving’s ACL injury, and that they are continuing to take things “one day at a time.”

“We’re all encouraging Tre’,” the coach said, indicating that the cornerback could be struggling with the mental aspect of returning to the game. “He’s climbing a big mountain.”

We will have break down which injuries are trending up and which are trending down once the team’s official injury report is posted after they complete their afternoon practice.