Buffalo Bills donate $20k to Detroit Lions Foundation

Sometimes great things are borne out of emergency. When a lake-effect snow storm of summer blockbuster proportions dumped 77 inches of snow across much of the greater Buffalo area, the idea of the Buffalo Bills playing a home game mere hours after the worst weather ceased became impossible. The Detroit Lions, always a gracious host, stepped up and offered their home turf of Ford Field to the Bills so they could play host to the Cleveland Browns.

Instant karma immediately rained down on the Lions, who walked into MetLife Stadium and throughly dismantled the New York Giants. But something bigger was in the works behind the scenes of One Bills Drive to show gratitude towards the Detroit Lions’ organization.

The Buffalo Bills announced on Tuesday that they are donating $20,000 to the Detroit Lions Foundation, which “supports transformational efforts in underserved communities, working to create long lasting impact through meaningful partnerships with local non-profits. Throughout the year, the Detroit Lions work to raise awareness and funding for these organizations, prioritizing critical needs in the community, with an emphasis on youth development, access and opportunity and social justice initiatives in Detroit.”

The best hosts for an unexpected home game.



To thank Detroit, we’re donating $20,000 to the @Lions foundation and sent @TimHortonsUS breakfast their way.



Follow our lead and donate to the Lions foundation: https://t.co/PbvAiRwHdO pic.twitter.com/ANO6qjZ2iF — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) November 22, 2022

Ever a generously compassionate and giving fanbase, the Bills put out a call to action for Bills Mafia to join their lead and contribute individually to the Lions Foundation. Immediately tweets began to roll in with folks donating towards the effort.

If you’d like to join in and help communities in Detroit and thank the Lions, you may do so by following this link: Detroit Lions Foundation

Furthermore, One Bills Drive also sent Tim Hortons coffee and donuts to the Lions facility and Ford Field on Wednesday morning.