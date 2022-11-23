Before we fully turn our attention towards the Buffalo Bills’ Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions, today’s edition of Buffalo Rumblinks leads off with final thoughts from Buffalo’s 31-23 triumph over the Cleveland Browns, including how running back James Cook took advantage of his snaps to make a big impression and fuel a resurgent ground game.

Bills 31, Browns 23: final thoughts

Running backs James Cook and Devin Singletary each rushed for 86 yards as the Bills (finally) got their ground game on track against Cleveland. What else stood out from Buffalo's win over the Browns? The interior defensive linemen, led by DaQuan Jones and Ed Oliver, keyed a run defense that contained Nick Chubb. Linebacker Matt Milano and Jordan Poyer demonstrated how much they mean for the Bills defense, tight end Dawson Knox showed why he needs to be more involved in the offense moving forward, and wide receiver Stefon Diggs proved how big of a leader he is.

Josh Allen elbow injury improving?

Buffalo’s Pro Bowl quarterback, Josh Allen, was a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice session, but took part in drills without the help of a protective sleeve on his right arm, the first time Allen has been without one since he injured his elbow against the Jets.

Where are the Bills in the latest NFL power rankings?

The Bills snapped out of their mini two-game slump with a convincing 31-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns. What impact did that win have on where the Bills find themselves in the latest NFL power rankings?

Even more Bills News

Edge rusher Von Miller was honored as Buffalo’s nominee for the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, while former Bills linebacker London Fletcher was named a semifinalist for the 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class.

Recently featured on Buffalo Rumblings