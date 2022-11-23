Listen in as Three-Man Rush joins the Hump Day Hotline this week!

We will look to close out last week’s game and will begin to look forward to the Buffalo Bills at Detroit Lions matchup. Then, stay tuned as we discuss the College Playoff Committee Week 4 selections, and some big games heading into rivalry week!

The Bills are still having trouble in the red zone

The Bills hosted the Cleveland Browns in Detroit this past Sunday. Buffalo found a way to win, 31-23, more fully utilizing its running game for the first time this season. Devin Singletary and James Cook got it going, and ran for a combined 172 yards. They managed to score points off Tyler Bass’ leg, amassing six field goals, and both Stefon Diggs and Singletary found the end zone. Most impressive was the Bills’ defense stopping the Browns’ running attack, holding Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt to less than 80 yards.

The Bills (7-3) are operating on a short week this week. They will travel back to Detroit this Thursday to play the Lions (4-6) in their annual Thanksgiving Day game. The Lions are coming in hot, winning their last three games. The Bills are 2-0 on Thanksgiving in two appearances since 2019. With injuries still sidelining key players, what will the Bills have to do this week to secure another victory before heading into a very important stretch of their schedule, seeing three consecutive divisional matchups to begin December?

College Football Playoff Selections: Week 4

The College Football Playoff Selection Committee released its new Top 6 teams. Nothing has changed with the top four, with No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Michigan, and No. 4 TCU, the nation’s only remaining undefeated teams. They’re followed by No. 5 LSU (9-2) and No. 6 USC (10-1).

TCU and Michigan both were down late to unranked teams. Their narrow victories may start weighing on the selection committee when all is said and done. Ohio State and Michigan will face off against each other this weekend, with the Big 10 championship game on the line—and one of them could fall out of the Top 4 with a loss. Tennessee lost in terrible fashion to an unranked South Carolina team. Their playoff hopes ended this past Saturday. LSU remains inside the Top 6 bubble, with hopes that they might be able to sneak in with an unexpected loss. USC was able to hold off UCLA, beating the Bruins 48-45. The USC Trojans will host the Notre Dame Irish on Saturday; they will give the selection committee one more look at why they belong in the playoff discussion before the Pac-12 Championship.

Top 25 Games of the Week

It’s rivalry week across the nation. There are a lot of fun games this week, but a couple Top 25 games slated this weekend that could have an impact on rankings and bowl games. Join us as we discuss:

No. 2 Ohio State (11-0) vs. No. 3 Michigan (11-0)

No. 9 Oregon (9-2) vs. No. 21 Oregon State (8-3)

No. 6 USC (10-1) vs. No. 15 Notre Dame (8-3)

Honorable mentions: South Carolina vs. Clemson; LSU vs. Texas A&M

‘Cuse loses the lead again; UB Bulls game cancelled

The Syracuse Orange have now lost five games in a row. They started out hot last week against Wake Forest, building a lead into the second quarter, but that lead was short-lived as the Demon Deacons went on to score 35 unanswered points heading into the fourth quarter. Quarterback Garrett Shrader looked good for most of the game, posting a season-high 324 yards in the air, and running back Sean Tucker finally looked like he did early in the season, with over 106 yards on the ground on just 16 carries. ‘Cuse (6-5) heads to Boston College on Saturday to take on the Eagles (3-8) as 10.5-point favorites. The Orange are bowl eligible already, but they need to find a victory to close out the season on a positive note.

The Buffalo Bulls were set to host Akron this past Saturday. The game was postponed to Sunday, and then again to “as needed,” following last week’s weather events in Western New York. Buffalo (5-5) needs one more win to become bowl eligible. They play Kent State (4-7) on Saturday at home as four-point favorites.

Finally, we want to take a moment to thank everyone for tuning in. We are thankful for you each and every week. Happy Thanksgiving to you and yours. Join JSpenceTheKing, the “Voice” Joe Miller, the “Big O” Jerry Ostroski, and (the only one without a nickname) Sara Larson, on a special combo episode of Hump Day Hotline and Three-Man Rush, tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST, 5:00 p.m. PST.

