Buffalo Bills elevate WR Tanner Gentry, DE Mike Love for Thanksgiving game

The Buffalo Bills elevated two players from their practice squad ahead of Thursday’s game against the Detroit Lions. Wide receiver Tanner Gentry and defensive end Mike Love were elevated for the Thanksgiving Day game.

Gentry, 27, saw action on seven offensive snaps in Week 11 against the Cleveland Browns. He wasn’t targeted on any of those plays. It’s his second-straight week where he’s been called up, and if he plays, it will be the third game he’s appeared in this season. Gentry played on 11 offensive snaps in Buffalo’s 38-3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Gentry fills the role of Jake Kumerow, Buffalo’s fifth receiver, who is on injured reserve with an ankle injury of his own.

Love, 28, has been with Buffalo since the 2018 season. He’s spent plenty of time on the practice squad since then. Love hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since the 2020 season, but with defensive ends A.J. Epenesa doubtful and Greg Rousseau out due to ankle injuries, Love will slot in as the fourth player in the rotation along the edge.

Last week, the Bills also elevated cornerback Xavier Rhodes, but with Kaiir Elam set to return from injury and Tre’Davious White inching ever closer to playing in his first game, Rhodes isn’t going to play this week.